Nation observing Quaid-e-Azam’s 144th birth anniversary

KARACHI: Nation is celebrating the 144th birth anniversary of Father of the nation Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah with full respect and dignity, NewsOne reported.

Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was born on 25th December 1876 in Karachi. He laid down the foundation of Pakistan and was called Father of the Nation.

In 1913, he joined All India Muslim League which had been formed to stand up for the rights of Indian Muslims and he became its president in 1916.

On 23rd March 1940, he presented the resolution for a separate state for the Muslims of India. He presented two-nation theory at Minto Park, Lahore where now Minar e Pakistan is situated. According to this theory, Muslims of India could not live with Hindus due to their different culture & religious beliefs. This Idea was criticized by the Hindu community & they strongly opposed it under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi and congress.

But apart of all opposition Jinnah did it and created a new state for the Muslims of sub-continent on 14th August 1947. He became the first governor-general of Pakistan.

During his struggle for Pakistan, Jinnah quoted: “No power on earth can undo Pakistan” and he was correct.

