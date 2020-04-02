Pakistani business family, conglomerate announce Rs1bn in aid for coronavirus combat

Business giant Engro on Thursday announced it would be pledging Rs1billion to the prime minister’s relief fund.

Advertisement

“Mr Hussain Dawood, today, on behalf of Engro, Dawood Hercules and his family pledged a contribution in services, kind and cash of PKR 1 billion for the short, medium and long-term,” a statement read.

The statement further said Dawood was committed to helping solve some of the most pressing issues of our time. “It incumbent upon us to serve our nation best when it needs us most. These are our fundamental values, that continue to be at the core of what we strive to achieve.”

He emphasised, “We must work on several fronts concurrently. The need of the hour is to target on reducing the spread and impact of this virus.”

Mr. Hussain Dawood, today, on behalf of @EngroCorp, @DH_Corp and his Family have pledged PKR 1 billion, along with a contribution of services to combat COVID-19. #CoronaVirusPakistan#CoronaFreePakistan#COVIDー19#StayAtHomeAndStaySafe

Read the full press release here: pic.twitter.com/UxPW21UrHm — Dawood Foundation (@DawoodTdf) April 2, 2020

The group further said it would focus on disease prevention, with a major focus on testing and diagnostics, protecting and enabling healthcare practitioners and other key workers, who are at the frontline of the fight against this pandemic, enabling patient care and facilities; and to bolster livelihoods and sustenance of the most deserving in society.

The company also welcomed the efforts by the government and other organisations who have stepped up to this challenge.

COVID-19 relief fund

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday had announced a relief fund to fight the coronavirus epidemic and urged everyone to donate.

“Prime Minister’s COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund-2020 has been set up to help us fight this pandemic. I want everyone to donate towards this fund which will be used to take care of all those who have been made destitute by the lockdown,” the premier said on Twitter.

PM Imran urged the citizens to send their tax-deductible donation to account number 4162 786 786 set up at the main branch of National Bank of Pakistan in Karachi.

Sindh’s virus relief fund receives more than Rs41mn in private donations

Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh on Law and Environment Murtaza Wahab on Thursday said that the coronavirus relief fund of the Sindh government had received Rs41m from private donors.

“Fund as on 1st April had received a contribution of Rs 2,849,315,486 from Sindh Govt & Rs 41,325,671 from private donors. Every day we will mention the total donation received & also mention the expenses incurred in respect of corona relief,” he wrote on Twitter.

#SindhGovt #COVIDー19 Fund as on 1st April had received a contribution of Rs 2,849,315,486 from Sindh Govt & Rs 41,325,671 from private donors. Every day we will mention the total donation received & also mention the expenses incurred in respect of corona relief — SenatorMurtaza Wahab (@murtazawahab1) April 2, 2020

Advertisement

Read full story