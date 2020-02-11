Pakistani trans activist Nayyab Ali presented with International Activist of the Year award

Prominent transgender social activist and political worker, Nayyab Ali, was recently presented with the coveted International Activist of the Year award for her work.

Her efforts were recognised by The Galas Awards, which highlights the work of LGBTQ+ activists.

Ready to departure for representing Pakistan in Ireland. pic.twitter.com/WqiK6dblvT — Nayyab Ali (@nayyabpak) September 29, 2019

Ali was among four nominated by Amnesty International, Frontline Defenders, and the International LGBT Action Foundation. The four nominees were from Brazil, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Pakistan for the gala award.

The ceremony was held in Dublin, Ireland; Ali couldn’t attend the ceremony on account of falling sick. She did, however, record a video thanking the attendees for the award.

Ali is a transgender rights defender and Chairperson of the All Pakistan Transgender Election Network. She also manages the ‘Khawaja Sira Community Centre’ in Okara, which offers a basic literacy and numeracy programme, vocational training, life skills education and driving classes for the transgender community.

In 2018, Nayyab was one of the four transgender candidates who ran for Pakistan’s general elections and has also been leading the advocacy efforts for the approval of Pakistan’s National Transgender Rights Protection Policy.

