PM Imran, President Alvi urges nation to pay special attention to needy and deserving this Eid

President Arif Alvi is his Eid message urged the nation to keep adhering to precautionary measures, noting that the whole world was being ravaged by the deadly COVID-19.

He said the nation would face the critical challenge with solidarity and precautionary measures.

The president added that Eid-ul-Fitr had special significance due to the holy month of Ramadan as the day was an award for performing religious obligations and strengthening the spirit of patience and sympathy.

“The day teaches us to adopt all those qualities of humanity, sacrifice and patience as a permanent part of our lives which will pave the way for earning the divine blessings,” he added.

The president further said that the day should remind Muslims to also include the needy and deserving in their happiness by paying special attention to such segments of the society.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his message stressed upon the nation to pay special attention to the plight of needy, neglected and downtrodden segments of society while observing the auspicious event of Eid-ul-Fitr by extending all possible support, sympathy and care.

We need to celebrate this #EidUlFitr with care. For the well-being of your loved ones, follow the SOPs provided by the govt. Avoid crowded places, observe social distancing, exchange Eid greetings from a distance & be there for the underprivileged affected by #COVID19 lockdown pic.twitter.com/nLfibF8jra — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) May 23, 2020

The prime minister also emphasised upon the observance of precautionary measures and government’s devised SOPs concerning the virus.

Felicitating the nation and whole Muslim world, he observed that they were fortunate for reaping the blessings of the holy month of Ramadan.

