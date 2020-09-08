PPRP back rural women through Business Development Groups

Sindh Government’s Beneficial Programme is Implementing Different Ways of Poverty Alleviation.

In the fertile district of Thatta in Sindh province, the families residing in the beautiful village of Aarab Solangi love their land, soil and people immensely as well as they share each other’s joys and sorrows. The people belonging to different religions are attached to a great relationship of humanity. All of them participate in the bliss of each other whether it is the festival of Eid-ul-fitr or Eid-ul-adha, Holi or Diwali, Easter or Christmas. Prevalence of darkness is certain as there is no electricity in the village. But brightness in hearts spread light in the darkness. The life of this village is full of troubles, confusions and difficulties, but mutual consultation, strategies and decision-making process are always helpful for all possible solutions to existing worries, problems and difficulties.

The name of Village Organization established in Aarab Solangi is “Ittehad“, which in fact is a true meaning of the endeavour. It is a glaring example of mutual unity and harmony that a Business Development Group (BDG) has been set up for five families of the village.

The Village Organization “Ittehad” formed under the Sindh Government’s PPRP Programme nominated those five families, which were living in abject poverty, for inclusion in the Business Development Group. The breadwinner men of these families used to leave their homes early in the morning in search of labour, go to nearby villages, roam around city markets and stand near an under-construction building with a hope to find a job. Though they used to get some money by loading crates on vehicles in Fruit and Vegetable Market, but the meagre amount was spent on their lunch, tea and fare. Their pockets always remained empty.

The day passed by striving for livelihood and they had to return home empty-handed in the evening. Sorrow prevailed among their families after seeing their men empty-handed. Their eyes used to become full of tears and their courage shattered. Increasing feeling of worries further strengthened the weakness of will power.

In this most difficult situation, the women from these families decided to support their men by coming forward. Stabi, Shareefan, Kausar, Raheeman and Jannat Bibi started making baskets. Sometime they also sewed clothes as well and sometime they earned wages by milking goats and buffaloes as well as making blankets. They all did what they could do.

But all this was not so which could change the living conditions of these families, enable them to send their children to schools, provide them with good food, clothes and a healthy life. But they used to say that patience always pays reward and trials and tribulations end at last no matter for how much time they prolong. Then it happened the same. The support of the Sindh government did what brought a change as well as prosperity.

Business Development Group was formed and Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) gave Rs310,000 to the group after completion of all formalities. Then, as per plan, the group bought 12 calves with Rs240,000, built a shed with Rs12,000 and purchased pots for animal feeding with Rs6,000. They also erected a billboard outside the shed with Rs10,000 so that people could know about the endeavour. The remaining amount was spent on other necessary tasks.

The purchase of calves and construction of a shed were the first step towards the destination. This journey witnessed several moments of happiness and successes. Three of the calves were sold out for Rs400,000 when they grew up and purchased more cattle with this money. The remaining six, out of nine calves, were used for farming. As a result, the income increased by four times. The cattle breeding increased the income significantly. Milk gained from these cattle was also used in the houses. It was sold in the market as well. After that, the fate of five families changed to the extent that the people started feeling envious.

This sequence did not end here. Not only Aarab Solangi Village but also more business groups were formed in other villages of Thatta. Overall concept of prosperity took the shape of the reality. Today, the prosperous families of District Thatta are treading the paths of successes in the form of business development groups. They are thankful to the sincere efforts of Sindh government regarding poverty alleviation from the core of their hearts.

