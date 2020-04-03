Queen of Pop: Happy 55th Birthday to one and only Nazia Hassan

Today is the 55th birthday of legendary Singer and icon Nazia Hassan.

She began her professional career in 1980 at a tender age of fifteen and also sung along with his brother Zohaib Hassan in several songs.

She got fame from her solo song “Aap Jaisa Koi Meri Zindagi Mein Aaye”. Her other famous songs include “Boom Boom”, “Lekin Mera Dill”, “Disco Deewany”, “Ajnabi”, “Aao Na”, and “Dosti”.

“Princess of Pop”, was a sensation the likes of which hadn’t been seen in the region in years. Young and graceful, with long flowing hair, she charmed the country by belting out favorite songs “Disco Deewane” and “Boom Boom” alongside her brother Zohaib.

She was not only a talented singer, but also a devoted scholar and humanitarian. Using her law degree, she worked at the U.N. as well as for UNICEF.

