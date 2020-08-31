Remembering princess of Wales ‘Lady Diana’ on her 23rd death anniversary

WEB DESK: Mourners from all over the world are paying their respects to Princess Diana who was tragically killed in a Paris car crash on August 31 1997.

23 years may have passed since her death shocked the world but her appeal remains undiminished.

Diana Spencer was born on July 1, 1961, in Sandhringham, UK. Diana is not only remembered for the controversies surrounding her marriage with Prince Charles but is widely acclaimed for her efforts towards making betterment in the lives of the people living in a miserable shape.

She belonged to a family that was closely associated with the British royals for quite a number of years. However, her parents separated when she was seven years old and she had to live with her father, Lord Althorp, who married Countess of Dartmouth, Raine, and settled from Park House to Althorp. She received her education from London and Switzerland.

Married to Prince Charles in July 1981, the “fairytale wedding” was viewed by an audience of 750 million people on television screens around the globe making it one of the most watched event in the world. From Lady Diana, she became Princess of Wales after entering wedlock and became the third-highest female in the United Kingdom.

Charles and Diana became parents to William and Harry but their marriage could not last long as Charles was involved in a relationship with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, whereas Diana herself entered into a relationship with Major James Hewitt. The two’s divorce was finalised on August 1996 as Charles and Diana agreed not to discuss the details regarding their separation or their married life.

She served as patroness over a number of charity organisations and strived for the betterment of those who were in a poor shape. Diana remained attached for a number of charities including the British Deaf Association, the British Red Cross, Royal School for the Blind, National AIDS Trust, the British Lung Foundation and many others.

Diana paid visit to Pakistan in 1995 and then again in 1997 in order to take part in fundraising events. She attended various events along with Imran Khan and his ex-wife Jemima Khan. She is also said to be involved in a relationship with British-Pakistani heart surgeon Hasnat Khan, referred to at times as “the love of her life”.

She died on August 31, 1997, in a fatal car accident that occurred at the Pont de l’Alma in Paris, France, while she was travelling with Dodi Fayed, her companion, and Henri Paul, her driver. She was laid to rest at Althrop. Her funeral prayers were also viewed around the world by millions on television sets. However, a number of conspiracy theories were also linked with the accident causing the former princesses death.

Diana shall be remembered for her deep association towards the ordinary people despite her royal background.

