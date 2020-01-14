Remembering youngest IT professional Arfa Karim on her 8th death anniversary

LAHORE: Today is the eight death anniversary of the world’s youngest Microsoft Certified Professional Arfa Karim Randhawa.

Advertisement

Arfa Karim Randhawa had passed away on January 14, 2012, after suffering from an epileptic attack.

Her untimely death at the tender age of 16 had saddened people in Pakistan and abroad, including Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

Microsoft’s founder Bill Gates conferred the degree upon the then youngest professional in 2004 and she kept the title till 2008. She was invited by Bill Gates to visit Microsoft Headquarters in the US.

Born on February 2, 1995, Arfa Karim exhibited her excellent skills in the field of Information Technology and completed her A Levels at Lahore Grammar School when she died of cardiac arrest on January 14, 2012 in Lahore.

Arfa Kareem was also presented Fatima Jinnah Gold Medal the field of Science and Technology by the then Prime Minister of Pakistan Shaukat Aziz.

The young computer prodigy became the youngest Microsoft Certified Professional (MCP) at the age of nine. Karim was born in a small village near Faisalabad on Feburary 2, 1995. At the age of nine, she became MCP after passing its exam, making her the youngest to achieve that record.

She was also conferred with the Salaam Pakistan Youth Award again in August 2005 from the President of Pakistan. Later on she was also given President’s Pride of Performance Award.

Punjab Government named its first ever Information Technology Park in Lahore after Arfa Karim.

Advertisement

Read full story