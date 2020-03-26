Salute to the Pakistan doctors in the frontline of war against coronavirus

Islamabad: Risking their lives amid the coronavirus outbreak, doctors and paramedics in Pakistan’s various isolation units and wards reserved for coronavirus patients are waging an epic battle.

They are doing this despite the fact that not all of them have received adequate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) like specialised uniforms, masks and other protective equipment.

Dr Salman Haseeb, President of the Young Doctors Punjab, said the number of coronavirus patients was rising steadily in the province.

At present, the Punjab government has declared the number of confirmed cases at 96 and seeing the gravity of the situation the young doctors are working round the clock.

“However, our concern is that not all the hospitals or isolation units of Punjab where coronavirus patients are being treated have the PPE to treat corona patients and there are risks they might contract the virus from patients they are treating,” he said.

Lack of PPE has landed 12 doctors in isolation wards of Punjab hospitals, said Dr Salman breaking the number further down to six doctors isolated in Mayo Hospital Lahore, three in Service Hospital Lahore and three in DG Khan’s district hospital.

Thanks and salute to our doctors and paramedics putting their life at risk in battle against coronavirus 24/7 and join this fight by staying at home.

