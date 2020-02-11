Second death anniversary of human rights activist Asma Jahangir today

Today marks the second death anniversary of renowned Human Rights Activist, Asma Jahangir who passed away on 11th February, 2018.

Late Pakistani human rights lawyer Asma Jahangir had also been awarded the UN Human Rights Prize 2018.

“Many remember Pakistani lawyer Asma Jahangir as ‘a giant’ in the global human rights movement. Learn about her fearless contributions to human rights and why she’s one of this year’s UN Human Rights Prize winners,” the UN Human Rights Twitter account posted.

The Human Rights Prize is awarded every five years, in accordance with a resolution of the General Assembly that was adopted in 1966.

President of the UNGA María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés also congratulated Jahangir and the other three recipients of last year’s award on Twitter. “Warmest congratulations to the 2018 winners of the UN Human Rights Prize. Rebeca Gyumi, Asma Jahangir Joênia Wapichana, and FrontLineHRD. Your work inspires us all.”

