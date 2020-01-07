UAE to give five-year tourist visa to all nationalities

UAE announces a five-year tourist visa for all nationalities. The announcement was made by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Monday.

“Today, we change the system of issuing tourist visas in the country, to make the duration of the tourist visa for five-years, multiple uses, for all nationalities”, Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

اعتمدنا اليوم تغيير نظام التأشيرات السياحية في الدولة .. لتكون مدة تأشيرة السياحة خمسة أعوام متعددة الاستخدام .. لكافة الجنسيات .. نستقبل اكثر من ٢١ مليون سائح سنويا وهدفنا ترسيخ الدولة كوجهة سياحية عالمية رئيسية .. pic.twitter.com/C4s26JjUE5 — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) January 6, 2020

“We received more than 21 million tourists annually, and we want to establish the UAE as an international tourist destination”, he further added.

