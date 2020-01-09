Unemployed man ends life after children demand warm clothes

KARACHI: A jobless man committed suicide in Karachi’s Ibrahim Haideri area after his children demanded warm clothes, media reported on Thursday.

Police officials said 35-year-old Mir Hassan was jobless for the past three months. They added the victim was facing financial constraints and was also suffering from depression.

They said on the day of the incident, Hassan’s children demanded of him to buy warm clothes for them. In sheer frustration, he set himself on fire and ended his life.

They said the deceased also wrote a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan, stating he was jobless and in need of work to support his family.

The police said Hassan used to transport material on a donkey-cart. He leaves behind a widow and five children.

In a similar incident a few days ago, a physically challenged man ended his life by hanging himself with a ceiling fan in Larkana.

The man was jobless and was unable to support his family. The deceased was identified as Allah Bux.

