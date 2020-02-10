Veteran writer Fatima Surayya Bajia remembered on her 4th death anniversary

ISLAMABAD: Famous play writer, novelist and drama writer Fatima Surayya Bajia was remembered on her 4th death anniversary today (Monday).

She was born on September 1, 1930 in Karnatak India.

The veteran writer received ample recognition for her contributions in literature.

Fatima Surayya Bajia was the older sister of satirist Anwar Maqsood, poet Zehra Nigah and cooking expert Zubaida Tariq.

Fatima Surayya received multiple awards at home and abroad including Pride of Performance and Hilal-i-Imtiaz.

She did not have a formal degree but had acquired extensive knowledge of Arabic, Persian, English and Urdu literature and history at home through private tuition.

In Karachi, when her grandfather and father died, she took up the responsibility of looking after her younger siblings, who all received a good education and some successfully carved out their own identity in separate fields of art and culture.

Her brother Anwar Maqsood became a multi-talented artist, writing plays for TV and theatre, her sister Zehra Nigah became a renowned poetess while Zubaida Tariq turned into a cooking expert.

Her most famous dramas include Aroosa, Zeenat, Shama and Afshan.

She died on February 10, 2016 at the age of 85 after suffering from throat cancer.

