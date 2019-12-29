What Pakistanis searched most on Google in 2019

Just like every year Google has released lists of most searches of the year 2019. Lets take a look at those search queries:
Advertisement
Sports
- Pakistan v South Africa
- Pakistan v Australia
- Live Cricket
- Sony Liv
- PSL 4 schedule
- CWC
- Pakistan v New Zealand
- PTV Sports
- Pakistan v India
- Pakistan v Sri Lanka
Most searched personalities
- Nimal Khavar (Actress, wife of actor Hamza Ali Abbasi)
- Waheed Murad (Actor)
- Babar Azam (Captain Pakistan cricket team)
- Asif Ali (Batsmen)
- Adnan Sami (Singer)
- Sara Ali Khan (Bollywood actress)
- Mohammad Amir (Bowler)
- Alizeh Shah (Actress)
- Abhinandan (IAF pilot)
- Madiha Naqvi (Anchorperson)
Entertainment related searches:
- Avengers: End Game (Hollywood film)
- Bigg Boss 13 (Indian reality show)
- Ehd-e-Wafa (Pakistani series)
- Suno Chanda Season 2 (Pakistani series)
- Kabir Singh (Bollywood film)
- Captain Marvel (Hollywood film)
- Mere Paas Tum Ho (Pakistani series)
- Motu Patlu 2019 (Indian animated series)
- Bharosa Pyaar Tera (series)
- Gully Boy (Bollywood film)