What Pakistanis searched most on Google in 2019

Just like every year Google has released lists of most searches of the year 2019. Lets take a look at those search queries:

Advertisement

Sports

Pakistan v South Africa Pakistan v Australia Live Cricket Sony Liv PSL 4 schedule CWC Pakistan v New Zealand PTV Sports Pakistan v India Pakistan v Sri Lanka

Most searched personalities

Nimal Khavar (Actress, wife of actor Hamza Ali Abbasi) Waheed Murad (Actor) Babar Azam (Captain Pakistan cricket team) Asif Ali (Batsmen) Adnan Sami (Singer) Sara Ali Khan (Bollywood actress) Mohammad Amir (Bowler) Alizeh Shah (Actress) Abhinandan (IAF pilot) Madiha Naqvi (Anchorperson)

Entertainment related searches:

Avengers: End Game (Hollywood film) Bigg Boss 13 (Indian reality show) Ehd-e-Wafa (Pakistani series) Suno Chanda Season 2 (Pakistani series) Kabir Singh (Bollywood film) Captain Marvel (Hollywood film) Mere Paas Tum Ho (Pakistani series) Motu Patlu 2019 (Indian animated series) Bharosa Pyaar Tera (series) Gully Boy (Bollywood film)

Advertisement

Read full story