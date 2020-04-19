WHO issues safety guidelines for Ramazan practices

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued guidelines for the holy month of Ramazan which starts next week as the world continues to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

Many Muslim countries have already issued their own rules and regulations, with mosques and congregational prayers suspended in many countries over fears of a more severe virus outbreak.

Given the pandemic, WHO has issued the guideline that should be followed during Ramazan to lessen the impact of coronavirus on public health.

The world health body has recommended, that cancelling social and religious gatherings should be seriously considered.

“WHO recommends that any decision to restrict, modify, postpone, cancel, or proceed with holding a mass gathering should be based on a standardised risk assessment exercise,” it said.

“These decisions should be part of a comprehensive approach taken by national authorities to respond to the outbreak. If cancelling social and religious gatherings, where possible, virtual alternatives using platforms such as television, radio, digital, and social media can be used instead,” it said, adding if Ramazan gatherings are allowed to proceed, measures to mitigate the risk of virus transmission should be implemented.

For congregation prayers WHO recommends

Practice physical distancing by strictly maintaining a distance of at least 1 metre (3 feet) between people at all times.

Use culturally and religiously sanctioned greetings that avoid physical contact, such as waving, nodding, or placing the hand over the heart.

Stop large numbers of people gathering in places associated with Ramazan activities, such as entertainment venues, markets, and shops

Urge people who are feeling unwell or have any symptoms of the virus to avoid attending events and follow the national guidance on follow-up and management of symptomatic cases.

Urge older people and anyone with pre-existing medical conditions not to attend gatherings, as they are considered vulnerable to severe disease and death from the virus

For any gatherings during the month of Ramazan WHO recommends

Consider holding the event outdoors if possible; otherwise, ensure that the indoor venue has adequate ventilation and airflow

Shorten the length of the event as much as possible to limit potential exposure

Give preference to holding smaller services with fewer attendees more often, rather than hosting large gatherings

Adhere to physical distancing among attendees, both when seated and standing, through creating and assigning fixed places, including when praying, performing wuzuin communal washing facilities, as well as in areas dedicated to shoe storage.

Regulate the number and flow of people entering, attending, and departing from worship spaces, pilgrimage sites, or other venues to ensure safe distancing at all times.

Consider measures to facilitate contact tracing if an ill person is identified among the attendees of the event.

Ensure that handwashing facilities are adequately equipped with soap and water and provide alcohol-based hand-rub (at least 70% alcohol) at the entrance to and inside mosques.

Ensure the availability of disposable tissues and bins with disposable liners and lids, and guarantee the safe disposal of waste.

Encourage the use of personal prayer rugs to place over carpets.

Provide visual displays of advice on physical distancing, hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette, and general messages on COVID-19 prevention.

Enforce routine cleaning of venues where people gather before and after each event, using detergents and disinfectants.

In mosques, keep the premises and wuzufacilities clean and maintain general hygiene and sanitation.

Frequently clean often-touched objects such as doorknobs, light switches, and stair railings with detergents and disinfectant.

Advertisement

Read full story