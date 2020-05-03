World Press Freedom Day being observed today with resolve to peruse mission without intimidation

World Press Freedom Day is being observed today in Pakistan and around the world with journalists making a resolve to keep pursuing the mission without being intimidated by the rival forces.

The theme for this year’s World Press Freedom Day is “Journalism without Fear or Favour” with sub-themes discussing the safety of journalists and all the media workers. It also talks about the independent and professional journalism free from political and commercial influence and gender equality in all aspect of the media.

The state of media in Pakistan report issued last month by Freedom Network has expressed concerns over the escalating climate of intimidation and harassment affecting the freedom of expression and access to information environment in the country.

The ‘Annual Press Freedom Report‘ stated that at least 91 cases, including seven murders of journalists and a blogger, attacks and other violations, against media and its practitioners were recorded in Pakistan between May 2019 and April 2020.

“The screws on media in Pakistan are being tightened through various means of censorship, including murders, threats, and harassment, resulting in increasing silence and resulting in erosion of public-interest journalism,” said Executive Director of Freedom Network Iqbal Khattak.

‘Govt believes in freedom of expression’

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Shibli Faraz has said the government firmly believes in the fundamental, constitutional and legal right of freedom of expression.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Faraz expressed determination to provide all possible facilities for the promotion of independent and responsible journalism.

He said freedom of expression is the basis of a civilized democratic society and the fundamental right of a human.

The minister noted that responsible media plays a pivotal role in the development of a society. He also applauded the immense sacrifices rendered by the journalists for the sanctity of the pen.

Media workers’ role crucial: UN chief

António Guterres, UN Secretary-General in his message on Press Freedom Day said, “Journalists and media workers are crucial to helping us make informed decisions. As the world fights the COVID-19 pandemic, those decisions can make the difference between life and death.”

“On World Press Freedom Day, we call on governments — and others — to guarantee that journalists can do their jobs throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond,” he said.

“The press provides the antidote verified scientific fact-based news and analysis. But since the pandemic began, many journalists are being subjected to increased restrictions and punishments simply for doing their jobs,” he said.

The UN secretary-general added that temporary constraints on freedom of movement were essential to beat COVID-19 but they must not be abused as an excuse to crack down on journalists’ ability to do their work.

“Today, we thank the media for providing facts and analysis for holding leaders in every sector accountable and for speaking truth. We particularly recognize those who are playing a life-saving role reporting on public health,” he said.

“And we call on governments to protect media workers and to strengthen and maintain press freedom which is essential for a future of peace justice and human rights for all,” Guterres concluded.

