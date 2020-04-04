Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Death Anniversary: A Man with vision, gave the famous slogan of ‘Roti, Kapra, Makan

Today 4t April, 2020 marks the 41st death anniversary of the former slained Prime Minister, foreign Minister, ‘Quaid-e-Awam’ Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, as 39 years ago he was executed on this very day, which turned out to be the ‘judicial murder’ later confessed by the head judge.

Advertisement

Bhutto rose to the prominence in Military Dictator General Ayub Khan’s rule, as the former resigned from his kitchen cabinet on the differences in Tashkent declaration which ruled India to be the eventual winner of 1965 Pak-Ind war.

In 1969 Bhutto formed the Pakistan People’s Party, giving a slogan of change and went with this narrative in 1970 polls, impressed his critics and after the fall of Dhaka escalated to the presidency.

He is honored with the accolade of giving Pakistan a unanimous parliamentary Constitution in 1973, then became the first ever elected Prime Minister of Pakistan.

However, things changed when his own handpicked General Zia-ul Haq dismissed his government on 5th July 1977 under the operation fair play, executed him through the judicial process, was hanged on 4th April, 1979.

Advertisement

Read full story