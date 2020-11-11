UNICEF, Shifa And Sindh Government – Making Difference Together

Web Desk : From Shifa Foundation, Kashif Shamim Siddiqui visited Basic Health Unit (BHU) located at Lines Area, Karachi on Wednesday 11th November, 2020.

Dr Ashfaq Ahmed, District Health Officer (DHO), Karachi East and ADHO Dr Zahoor Ahmed also accompanied him.

Purpose of the visit was to conduct an assessment on Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) situation at the basic health unit. Shifa Foundation is an implementing partner of United Nations Children’s Funds (UNICEF) for the project, namely “Humanitarian Response in Sindh Province for COVID and Flood Rain Emergency”. This project is working in the five districts of Sindh.

Kashif Siddiqui met Medical Officer Dr Sara Salim who is In-charge of the BHU. They thoroughly talked about the situation of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene facilities at the basic health unit. Kashif Siddiqui conducted an assessment of WASH facilities at BHU.

During an interactive conversation session among Kashif Siddiqui, DHO, ADHO, Dr Sara and other doctors, all collectively appreciated the worthwhile efforts made by UNICEF in shape of such humanitarian responses.

