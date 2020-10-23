Sana and Umair Tie The Knot

Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal, celebrities of renown have tied the knot two days ago and it seems the couple is doing pretty well, posting their marriage pictures on social platforms.

The nikah ceremony was an intimate and close affair for which the venue had been a private hotel in Karachi. The pictures of the couple nesting together in a lovebird pose with a backdrop of glittering decor came online as soon as the ceremony was over. The couple is seen sporting traditional wedding dresses for this memorable occasion of their lives.

The couple had been seeing each other for some time now and it was only natural that they tied the knot without even the whiff of a drift off, which is very common.

Seems, from now on Jaswal will be giving less time shining up his vehicle and sporting around and paying more attention to his better half.

We wish them both a very happy and prosperous life together.

