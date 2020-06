Pakistani actor Rubina Asharf has recovered from the coronavirus, the actor’s husband Tarir Mirza said on Tuesday.

Mirza added, the actor’s coronavirus test had come back as negative.

Pakistani actress Rubina Ashraf, who contracted novel coronavirus on June 3, has been shifted to ICU after her health deteriorated.

The actor had been shifted to an ICU earlier this month after she had said was facing breathing issues due to coronavirus.

