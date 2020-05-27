Actress Uzma Khan Files Complaint Against Malik Riaz’s Daughters For alleged Harassment, Blackmail

Actress Uzma Khan may not be the most famous face in the Pakistan entertainment industry, but a series of viral videos has shed light on her. A video has been going viral for the last couple of days, where two women along with guards barge into Uzma Khan’s house, wreaking havoc.

With property damaged, the actress and her sister beaten and harassed, Uzma Khan has finally spoken out. She released her official statement on the issue, and as per the details, she has taken up against some bigwigs.

This is INSANITY. These people should be behind bars! #UzmaKhan pic.twitter.com/mB5CFNICXn — Mahwash Ajaz (@mahwashajaz_) May 27, 2020

This is what Uzma Khan wrote in her official statement:

This is my official statement – Remember your gunmen pointed their guns towards two orphans and sexually harassed. We might be weak but now we have faith in Allah and people of Pakistan. I request you to share my statement and standby me in my difficult times. #uzmakhan pic.twitter.com/0QNgBUlTRb — Uzma Khan (@uzmaaaK) May 27, 2020

“I have been shamed, blackmailed, harassed, been threatened to kill in the past 3 days. I feel I have nothing to lose now and I have decided to fight the strongest people of Pakistan. For me it is either I will get justice or I will be killed but there is no turning back now. I will fight against daughters (Amber Malik & Pashmina Malik) of Malik Riaz who stormed into my house around midnight with 12 gunmen.

I request the police to register my FIR and conduct my and my sister’s medical examination before our wounds start to heal. Hoping I am as much Pakistani as Malik Riaz.”

She concluded with praying to God, seeking support from the anger of the people she is about to enrage. Since coming out with her side of the story, actress Uzma Khan has also hired her attorney, which includes stab-wound survivor Khadija Siddiqui and PM Imran Khan’s nephew Hassan Niazi.

The most problematic way women deal with their husbands infidelity is to cast all blame on the other woman while absolving their husband of all moral Obligations.This aggression & indignation should have been directed at the woman’s husband! #UzmaKhan #ٹھیکےدار_کی_بیٹی #MalikRiaz pic.twitter.com/oM4r0y46tY — San’a Mir (@SanaMirTweets) May 27, 2020

In the initial video, the two women can be seen barging into Uzma’s house. Moreover, they broke things, beat the two sisters, and alleged them of adultery. Allegedly, actress Uzman Khan had something to do with Malik Riaz’s son-in-law, Usman, husband to one of the daughters.

Actress Uzma Khan made her debut on the screens with WAAR. She was then seen in Yalghaar, before also playing a role in Jawani Phir Nahi Aani. The case has been garnering a lot of attention on social media, and people have been vocal.

