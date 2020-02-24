Ali Zafar promises his new PSL 2020 anthem will ‘surprise’ everyone

Pakistani star Ali Zafar, who has announced to make a new anthem for Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020, has said that his song will be a surprise for everyone. “The new song is prepared in a short time and it will be a surprise for all,” the singer said.

Advertisement

The songs of the first three PSL seasons were sung by Ali Zafar before the torch was passed on to Fawad last year. Of all the PSL songs made so far, Ali Zafar’s 2017 tune named Ab Khel Jamay Ga remains by far the biggest hit. It has, in fact, become the unofficial tune of cricket in Pakistan.

This year, the official anthem of PSL 2020 Tayyar Hain was released before the start of season 5 last week but it failed to impress the fans. Ali Zafar said, “Everyone will love my new song for PSL 2020 like that of Ab Khel Jamay Ga.”

“Now a dance challenge is going to start,” he added. On Sunday, he teased his fans and dropped a hint at releasing a new song for PSL after the official anthem disappointed them.

The Seeti Bajay Ge singer took to Instagram and shared a video wherein he says “Bhaee aa raha hai, Tayyar Ho (Brother is coming. Are you ready)?” The singer captioned the video, “Bhaee Aa Raha Hai. #bhaeehazirhai (Brother is coming).”

Advertisement

Read full story