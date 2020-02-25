Ali Zafar says his new PSL 2020 anthem is ready

Pakistani singer Ali Zafar has said that his new song for Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 is ready and now it is time for the video.

Advertisement

The Ab Khel Jamay Ga singer took to Instagram and shared dance steps for the new PSL 2020 song, “Yo! So the song is ready and now it’s time for the video,” he wrote.

He asked his fans, “Here’s your chance to be in the video and dance with me. All you need to do is make a video following these dance steps and send it to him.”

Ali Zafar further added, “Do follow the beat and tempo. Be a part of the process. Let’s all do this together. #psl2020 #alizafar #bhaeehazirhai #pslanthem #cricketfever.”

The singer has announced to make a new anthem for PSL 2020 after the official song disappointed the fans.

Earlier, he said that his song will be a surprise for everyone. “The new song is prepared in a short time and it will be a surprise for all,” the singer said while speaking to Geo News.

The songs of the first three PSL seasons were sung by Ali Zafar before the torch was passed on to Fawad last year. Of all the PSL songs made so far, Ali Zafar’s 2017 tune named Ab Khel Jamay Ga remains by far the biggest hit. It has, in fact, become the unofficial tune of cricket in Pakistan.

Advertisement

Read full story