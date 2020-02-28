Ali Zafar unveils date for PSL 2020 anthem

Ali Zafar on Friday revealed the date for his highly anticipated Pakistan Super League (PSL) anthem.

Advertisement

Taking to Twitter, Zafar shared a video massage in which he said he has received an overwhelming response from fans whom he had asked to send him their dancing videos to become part of his PSL song.

The singer told that his gmail account has crashed due to a large number of mails he received during the last few days.

Revealing the date, he said the song and the video were expected to be released by Sunday evening.

Advertisement

Read full story