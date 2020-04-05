Atif Aslam’s recitation of Azaan will warm your hearts

In this time where a global pandemic has taken over our lives in one way or another, Atif Aslam is making a beautiful call for help.

Taking to Instagram, the singer shared his recitation of the Azaan with Urdu subtitles.

View this post on Instagram A Call for help A post shared by Atif Aslam (@atifaslam) on Apr 4, 2020 at 2:49am PDT

The recitation is undeniably beautiful and many have taken to social media to express how much they loved it.

Atif Aslam never fails to mesmerize his fans.This Azaan recitation in his Soulful Voice gave all the goosebumps! ❤

May allah keep us all safe! Ameen 💕 #AtifAslam pic.twitter.com/Ok7n8WjRPq — Bazgha Naeem (@BazghaNaeem) April 4, 2020

Atif Aslam gives Azaan in his Beautiful Voice this Azaan makes me cry😭

It really heart touching❤ pic.twitter.com/EdtA8OrUL9 — Dream Girl (@humera_hakro) April 5, 2020

I Have listen each and every song of Atif Aslam but this Azaan in his voice is best of all❤️ pic.twitter.com/ixF9LYTUgx — Syed Rafay ツ 🇵🇰 (@The_Malir_Guy) April 4, 2020

Atif Aslam has been very vocal on all social media platforms since the coronavirus made its way to Pakistan. Previously he’d shared his appreciation for PM Imran Khan’s efforts and later also encouraged people to donate to those who are in need at these difficult times.

