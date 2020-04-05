Atif Aslam’s recitation of Azaan will warm your hearts

In this time where a global pandemic has taken over our lives in one way or another, Atif Aslam is making a beautiful call for help.

Taking to Instagram, the singer shared his recitation of the Azaan with Urdu subtitles.

 

A Call for help

The recitation is undeniably beautiful and many have taken to social media to express how much they loved it.

Atif Aslam has been very vocal on all social media platforms since the coronavirus made its way to Pakistan. Previously he’d shared his appreciation for PM Imran Khan’s efforts and later also encouraged people to donate to those who are in need at these difficult times.

