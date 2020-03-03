Ayyan Ali returns to social media after two-year hiatus

Pakistani supermodel and singer Ayyan Ali, who returned to social media in a dramatic way on Monday, has informed her fans about her upcoming projects.

The model returned to social media after nearly two years of hiatus.

Sharing a dazzling photo on Instagram, Ayyan wrote, “Hey guys … I hope ur all having a wonderful day so far :-)”

About her song Earthquake, the singer said, “I m very proud to announce that the audio of my song Earthquake that I released 5 years ago is still doing so well. My song Earthquake have had more then 30+million plays on SoundCloud & 15+ million views across on YouTube …”

“It’s so good to have so much love positivity I have gotten through u guys from 2009 to up till now & I pray it only continues to increase with every passing day inshaaAllah ThankYou …”, she added.

About her upcoming projects, the model wrote, “There is a lot that I m workin on & is gonna be out Soon inshaaAllah. #Ayyan #ayyanearthquake.”

It may be noted here that Ayyan Ali was arrested at Islamabad airport on March 14, 2015 for carrying $500,000 and later, currency smuggling case was registered against her for allegedly trying to smuggle to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Ayyan spent four months in Adiala Jail and the government also put her name on the Exit Control List (ECL).

However, she was granted bail in July 2016 and subsequently she flew to Dubai after a court ordered removal of her name from the no-fly list.

