Bollywood recreates Pakistani song ‘Zaalima Coca Cola’ for ‘anti-Pakistan’ film

A new Bollywood remake of an old Pakistani song is currently being dragged on Twitter for ironically being part of an ‘anti-Pakistan’ film. Starring Nora Fatehi, the dance number is a recreation of Noor Jehan’s Zaalima Coca Cola and is part of Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride of India. The track is being dubbed the “party song of the year” in India.

As per the trailer of this film, Fatehi plays an Indian spy who is sent to Pakistan to gather important information. And according to The Indian Express, “There is a possibility that the dance number is performed as some sort of a ruse against the ‘enemy country’.”

This recreation of Zaalima Coca Cola has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi with lyrics by Vayu and has been sung by Shreya Ghoshal. According to its YouTube description, the song has been licensed to YouTube on behalf of T-Series, EMI Pakistan and 1 Music Rights Societies. But Twitter is furious that Bollywood is adamant on painting Pakistan in a negative light while taking songs from Pakistan to add to its “one-sided narrative.”

