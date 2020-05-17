Captivating performance of visually impaired British-Pakistani teenager vows audience at Britain’s Got Talent

A 14-year-old Pakistani-origin British girl on Saturday stunned the judges of “Britain’s Got Talent” with her emotional performance of a song originally sung by Gabrielle Alpin.

The supporters of Sirine Jahangir are already campaigning for the singer to to win the contest following her performance.

“I guess it’s pretty obvious that I can’t see – there was a time that I could, and now I can’t, but I guess music is my vision,” she was quoted as saying by local media after the show.

“It’s just what I live by and music is my thing,” she said.

Sirine received a “yes” from all four judges of Birtain’s Got Talent. They judges are: Simon, Cowell, AManda Holden and Alesha Dixon.

