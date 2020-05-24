Celebrities express grief, pray for the PIA plane crash victims on Eid day

Eid-ul-Fitr comes this year amidst a global pandemic and just days after a horrible tragedy.

What is usually a happy and wonderful occasion for which we get new clothes, prep delicious meals and make plans to see loved ones, this time around is a somber time; we’re unable to leave the house, can’t (as in really shouldn’t) meet any family and friends. For many it is an even darker time as they mourn the loss of their loved ones in the terrible plane crash.

Usually every year, our celebrities share the festivities and wish their fans and followers a lovely Eid. This year, they took to social media to express their sorrow on the current situation of the country and the tragic incident.

They shared how we all feel

And paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the plane crash

They also encouraged everyone to stay home and stay safe

Reminder to pray for your loved ones

Amidst it all, Gohar Rasheed makes an excellent point

