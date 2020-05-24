Celebrities express grief, pray for the PIA plane crash victims on Eid day

Eid-ul-Fitr comes this year amidst a global pandemic and just days after a horrible tragedy.

Advertisement

What is usually a happy and wonderful occasion for which we get new clothes, prep delicious meals and make plans to see loved ones, this time around is a somber time; we’re unable to leave the house, can’t (as in really shouldn’t) meet any family and friends. For many it is an even darker time as they mourn the loss of their loved ones in the terrible plane crash.

Usually every year, our celebrities share the festivities and wish their fans and followers a lovely Eid. This year, they took to social media to express their sorrow on the current situation of the country and the tragic incident.

They shared how we all feel

What a sad moment all around the world. Covid-19 and now a tagic airplane crash in karachi, lost so many lives . Life must go on . May Allah protect all of us. Ameen. Eid Mubarak. — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) May 24, 2020

I just wish this year I could say to everyone Eid Mubarak and not have to give warnings, condolences or tell people to stay safe. I just hope in this minute, right now everyone is at peace, intouch with their loved ones and praying for a better tomorrow — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) May 23, 2020

And paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the plane crash

May the new moon bring peace and happiness and may the pain we all are going through be eased. Praying for Sabr to the families who lost their dear ones. — Samina Peerzada (@SaminaSays) May 23, 2020

They also encouraged everyone to stay home and stay safe

Eid Mubarak to everyone around the globe. Please celebrate Eid responsibly. Stay home stay safe! #EidMubarak — AMNA ILYAS (@IlyasAmna) May 24, 2020

Eid Mubarak to all! Be smart today, celebrate and enjoy Eid but follow SOPs. Remember you may love your family, but COVID doesn’t ! #CelebrateWisely #BeResponsible #EidWithSOPs — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) May 24, 2020

Reminder to pray for your loved ones

Just as we spent Ramazan remembering Allah, repenting for our sins & praying for better times, let's spend this Eid hoping, wishing & praying for our well-being & the well-being of our loved ones. Let us continue to pray for Allah's mercy, for happiness and for life.

Eid Mubarak pic.twitter.com/gBNBq7L5Jy — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) May 23, 2020

Amidst it all, Gohar Rasheed makes an excellent point

[A HUMBLE REQUEST]

Today if we see anyone dressing up and putting up their Eid pictures let’s not shame them, let’s not troll them understand that we all are equally burnt, bruised, sorrowed, hurt and…. #EidMubarak (1/2) — Mirza Gohar (@GoharRsd) May 24, 2020

if something is helping someone forget this pain let them take this distraction let’s give out a hug by being more empathetic, by being more loving let’s help each other this Eid #EidMubarak (2/2) — Mirza Gohar (@GoharRsd) May 24, 2020

Advertisement

Read full story