Death anniversary of Ashfaq Ahmad being observed today

The 17th death anniversary of eminent writer, playwright and broadcaster Ashfaq Ahmad is being observed on Tuesday.

Ashfaq Ahmad wrote dozens of TV dramas and hosted famous programmes of Radio Pakistan “Talqeen Shah” which was broadcast by Radio Pakistan for about 35 years.

His famous PTV plays were “Munchaley ka Soda” “Aik Muhobaat Sao Fasaney” “Tota Kahani” “Hairat Kada” and “Afsaney”.

Among his many books included Zavia, Aik Muhabbat Sau Afsanay, Tota Kahani, Gadaria, Safar Dar Safar, Talqeen Shah, Mun Chalay Ka Sauda, Hairat Kadah, and Baba Sahba.

On television, Ahmad penned the script of several plays that went on to become popular with audiences including, Uchhay Burj Lahore De, Tali Thallay, and Tota Kahani. He also made a feature film called Dhop aur Saya in the 60’s.

Ahmed married Banu Qudsia, who was also a well-known author and literary personality.

He has received both the Presidential Pride of Performance award (Sadarti Aizaz Barai-Husn-Karkardagi) and Sitar-e-Imtiaz.

Ashfaq Ahmad died on this day in 2004 at the age of 79.

