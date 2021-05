The 16th death anniversary of comedian, singer and film actor Rangeela is being observed today.

Rangeela, with the original name of Muhammad Saeed Khan was born in Parachinar, district Kurram of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on January 1, 1937.

His famous film ‘Diya Aur Toofan’ was a classic work as actor and director.

Rangeela died on this day in 2005, at the age of 68.

