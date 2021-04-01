Death anniversary of Masroor Anwar being observed today

Death anniversary of renowned poet and lyricist, Masroor Anwar is being observed on Thursday.

He was one of the most prominent lyricists of the Pakistani film industry from 1962 to 1990.

In the early 70’s, he also wrote some of the most memorable patriotic songs such as Sohni Dharti Allah Rakhay, Apni Jaan Nazar Karoon, Watan Ki Mitti Gawah Rehna and Jug Jug Jiye Mera Pyara Watan.

He died on April 1, 1996 in Lahore. Masroor Anwar was posthumously awarded with the Pride of Performance by the Government.

