Death anniversary of Roohi Bano being observed today

The 2nd death anniversary of famous TV and film actress Roohi Bano is being observed today (Monday).

She was born in Karachi on 10 August 1951.

She was the daughter of Alla Rakha, a noted tabla player of India and sister of Indian music virtuoso Ustad Zakir Hussain.

Rohi Bano was known for her roles in Kiran Kahani, Zard Gulab, and Darwaza.

She was conferred the Pride of Performance award by the President of Pakistan in 1981.

She also earned many PTV awards, notably Nigar Award, Graduate Award and Lux Lifetime Achievement Award.

