Death anniversary of Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan being observed today

The 24th death anniversary of legendary Qawwali maestro, popularly known as “Shahenshah-e-Qawwali” Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan is being observed on Monday.

He was born in Faisalabad on 13th October 1948.

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, the great singer and musician, was famous for his melodious tunes, introduction of traditional Qawwali and heart touching music.

He received several awards, including Pride of Performance, for his contribution to the music.

The great Qawwal left the world at the age of 48 on this day in 1997 leaving legacy of over 125 albums

