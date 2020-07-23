Doppelganger of Ertugrul star Engin Altan spotted in Pakistan

Pictures and videos of a Karachi resident are doing the rounds on social media for his uncanny resemblance to Turkish actor Engin Altan who plays the lead character in “Dirilis:Ertugrul”.

Advertisement

The Pakistani doppelganger of Engin Altan has been identified as Mustafa Hanif who also runs a YouTube channel where he promotes tourism in his country.

“Dirilis:Ertugrul” is being aired on Pakistan Television (PTV) with Urdu dubbing on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The TV series has set new records of receivership in the country.

Advertisement

Read full story