‘Ertugrul’ lead star Engin Altan extends love, gratitude to Pakistani fans for watching his drama serial

Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan who plays the famous character of Ertugrul is overwhelmed on the record breaking response from Pakistani viewers for his drama serial Diriliş: Ertuğrul or Ertugrul Ghazi and extended love and gratitude to his Pakistani fans.

Advertisement

Engin, who is essaying the lead role in the Turkish drama serial, turned to Instagram and shared a story after Diriliş: Ertuğrul made a historic record with over 100 million views on YouTube within 18 days.

He said, “I love you Pakistan, thank you for watching us.”

The actor also expressed desire to visit Pakistan and meet his fans, saying, “I hope I can come to meet all of you one day.”

Earlier, Esra Bilgic, who essays the role of Halime Sultan, said “I’m waiting excitedly to meet you all in Pakistan after this period. Take good care of yourselves. Stay in peace and health.”

To another comment, She said, “lots of love from me to Pakistan.”

Turkish drama series Ertuğrul has swept over Pakistan with its Urdu-dubbed version airing on small screens and its episodes are trending on YouTube every day.

Advertisement

Read full story