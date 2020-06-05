Ertugrul star Ezgi Esma Kürklü wants to visit Pakistan to meet fans

The cast of Dirilis Ertugrul is smitten by the love they are getting from their Pakistani audience.

Many like Esra Bilgic, Gulsim Ali and Engin Altan Düzyatan have thanked fans for the appreciation and support that made the Urdu dub of the show break records on YouTube. Joining then is actor Ezgi Esma Kürklü.

Kürklü, who plays Banu Çiçek in the hit show, recorded a video message in which she expressed her gratitude for her Pakistani fans and also shared her desire to visit the country.

“I’ve been receiving hundreds of messages full of love, kindness and nice words from you,” says Ezgi in the video. “Thank you very much for it, it really touched my heart.”

“When I think of Pakistan, I always think of a very colourful place with kind and energetic people. I think it’s a crowded country and I like crowded places… It’s a bit like Turkey, probably. And you know, as they say, it’s two countries but one nation so I think we’re close.”

She went on to say, “I really want to come [to Pakistan]. I don’t know when… probably when these travelling restrictions are a little lighter. I want to come, because there are a lot of things that I am interested in about Pakistan,”

She added in Urdu, “Jab mai Pakistan aungi, kia aap mujhey chai pilayenge? [When I come to Pakistan, will you offer me tea?]”

Can’t wait to see Ezgi and her fellow Ertugrul cast members visit Pakistan. We have all the chai!

