Hamza Ali Abbasi cancels Netflix subscription for releasing controversial film ‘Cuties’

Pakistani actor Hamza Ali Abbasi on Sunday said he has canceled his Netflix subscription after the streaming giant “went ahead and released Cuties”.

Thousands of people have launched a call to boycott Netflix over the French film “Mignonnes” — known as “Cuties” in English — angry that its young stars were portrayed in a sexualized way.

The film is directed by French-Senegalese director Maimouna Doucoure, and started streaming September 9. More than 200,000 tweets with the hashtag “#CancelNetflix” became the top trending topic one day later.

Taking to Twitter, Hamza wrote, “Despite global condemnation, Netflix still went ahead & released CUTIES! Yup, now we have soft core Pedo Porn on a mainstream media platform. Thats a deal breaker for me. Cant do much but what i can do is Cancel my Netflix subscription, maybe YOU SHOULD TOO!.”

 

