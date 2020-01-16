Hareem Shah’s new music video is bound to remind you of Tahir Shah

Infamous Pakistani TikTok sensation Hareem Shah hardly ever manages to escape the headlines and it looks like she has found a way to steal the spotlight once again.

Turning to Twitter, the internet star left online users talking over her latest song titled Nakhry Baaz that swiftly became a topic of discussion on social media.

Hareem, originally named Fiza Hussain, was seen in the video lending her vocals and striking up poses alongside Sandal Khattak and rapper Aash Chughtai.

Here is my first video song Nakhry Baaz. Hope you all like & enjoy it !! #HareemShah pic.twitter.com/86f43qE5Yx — Hareem Shah (@_Hareem_Shah) January 15, 2020

She had shot to fame around the country when one of her TikTok videos started making rounds on the internet where she could be seen roving around the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Her father had earlier also issued a video statement regarding his daughter’s internet antics, expressing his displeasure and saying: “May Allah accept my sacrifice and forgive my mistakes.”

