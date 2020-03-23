Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus in prison

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein, who is serving a prison sentence for sexual assault and rape, has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the head of the state corrections officers union.

Weinstein, 68, has been placed in isolation at Wende Correctional Facility, said Michael Powers, president of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association.

Coronavirus: Harvey Weinstein tests positive https://t.co/PPxiRiy7F1 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 23, 2020

Powers said he learned that the test came back positive on Sunday morning and is concerned about the corrections officers, who he said lack proper protective equipment.

A lawyer for Weinstein said on Sunday night that his legal team had not been notified of the coronavirus diagnosis.

