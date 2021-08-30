ISPR video pays tribute to martyrs, families ahead of Defence, Martyrs’ Day

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), on the occasion of upcoming Defence and Martyrs’ Day has paid rich tributes to martyrs, war veterans, and all the relations linked to them.

The ISPR, in this regard, released a video today in which resolve and determination of martyrs’ families have been shown.

The video pays tribute to the sacrifices rendered by the families of martyrs and shows that they do not lose their resolve upon the martyrdom of a son, father, or husband.

Director General Inter Services Public Relations Major General Babar Iftikhar in a tweet on Sunday also paid tributes to the martyrs, ghazis and their loved ones for unwavering national spirit, patriotism and courage for rendering sacrifices to safeguard the motherland.

He wrote on his official account, “Salute to the martyrs, ghazis and all of the relatives belonging to them. Martyrs of Pakistan, our pride.”

