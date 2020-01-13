Joker, Parasite, Once Upon a time in Hollywood, 1917 lead 2020 Oscars nominations

Joker leads the nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards, which were unveiled Monday morning.

The film earned a total of 11 nominations, including best picture, best actor for Joaquin Phoenix, best directing for Todd Phillips and best adapted screenplay for Phillips and Scott Silver.

In addition to Joker, eight other films are up for best picture: 1917, Ford v Ferrari, Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, Marriage Story, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Parasite.

Following Joker were three films with 10 noms apiece: The Irishman, 1917 and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Meanwhile, Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, Marriage Story and Parasite each earned six noms.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced nominees in a total of 24 categories. John Cho and Issa Rae were on hand to announce the nominations, with nine films up for best picture.

Academy members from each of the 17 branches vote to determine the nominees in their respective categories, meaning actors nominate actors, film editors nominate film editors and so on. In the animated feature film and international feature film categories, nominees are selected by a vote of multi-branch screening committees. All voting members are eligible to select the best picture nominees.

For the second year in a row, the Oscars will go hostless. ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke made the announcement last week when speaking at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour in Pasadena. “Let me confirm it now, together with the Academy, that there will be no traditional host this year,” Burke said, stressing the ceremony would repeat what worked last year.

The 92nd Academy Awards will be held Sunday, Feb. 9, airing on ABC as part of the network’s long-term agreement with the Academy.

Best Picture

1917 (Universal)

Ford v Ferrari (Fox)

The Irishman (Netflix)

Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)

Joker (Warner Bros.)

Little Women (Sony)

Marriage Story (Netflix)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony)

Parasite (Neon)

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)

Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)

Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)

Charlize Theron (Bombshell)

Renée Zellweger (Judy)

Best Actor

Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Adam Driver (Marriage Story)

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)

Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)

Actress in a Supporting Role

Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)

Laura Dern (Marriage Story)

Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)

Florence Pugh (Little Women)

Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

Actor in a Supporting Role

Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Al Pacino (The Irishman) — podcast

Joe Pesci (The Irishman)

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)

Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)

Best Director

Bong Joon Ho (Parasite)

Sam Mendes (1917)

Todd Phillips (Joker)

Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)

Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman (Steven Zaillian)

Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi)

Joker (Todd Phillips & Scott Silver)

Little Women (Greta Gerwig)

The Two Popes (Anthony McCarten)

Best Original Screenplay

1917 (Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns)

Knives Out (Rian Johnson)

Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)

Parasite (Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han)

International Feature

Corpus Christi (Poland)

Honeyland (North Macedonia)

Les Misérables (France)

Pain and Glory (Spain)

Parasite (South Korea)

Documentary Feature

American Factory (Netflix), Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert

The Cave (National Geographic), Feras Fayyad, Kirstine Barfod and Sigrid Dyekjaer

The Edge of Democracy (Netflix), Petra Costa, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris and Tiago Pavan

For Sama (PBS), Waad al-Kateab and Edward Watts

Honeyland (Neon), Ljubo Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska and Atanas Georgiev

Animated Feature Film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (Dreamworks), Dean DeBlois, Bradford Lewis and Bonnie Arnold

I Lost My Body (Netflix), Jérémy Clapin and Marc du Pontavice

Klaus (Netflix), Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh and Marisa Román

Missing Link (United Artists Releasing), Chris Butler, Arianne Sutner and Travis Knight

Toy Story 4 (Pixar), Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera

