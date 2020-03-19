Money Heist star Itziar Ituño tests positive for COVID-19

Spanish actress Itziar Ituño, best known for playing the role of Inspector Raquel Murillo in Netflix’s Money Heist, tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
Advertisement
On Wednesday, March 18, the 45-year-old actress received confirmation that she has COVID-19 and shared the update to her Instagram followers.
Itziar uploaded a selfie along with a lengthy caption written in Basque and Spanish.
The actress said she had been experiencing fever and dry cough since Friday, March 13. She also reminded everyone not to take the disease lightly.
Part of her caption read, as translated in English: “My case is mild and I am fine but it is very very contagious and super dangerous for people who are weaker.
“This is not nonsense, be aware, do not take it lightly, there are dead, many lives at stake and we still do not know how far this will go.”
She added, “Now I have 15 days in quarantine and then it will be seen [emojis] Take care of yourself [emojis].”
View this post on Instagram
Aupa danoi!! Ofiziala da, bariku arratsaldetik sintomekaz nabil (sukarra ta eztul lehorra) eta gaur iritsi jaku azterneta epidemiologikoaren konfirmaziñoa. Koronabirusa da. Nire kasuan arina da ta ondo nago baina oso oso kutsakorra eta super arriskutsua ahulago dagoen jendearentzako. Hau ez da tontakeria, izan konsziente, ez hartu arinkeriaz, hildakoak dauz eta bizi asko jokoan eta ondiño ez dakigu noraiño helduko dan kontua, beraz, arduratsuak izateko txertoa ipinteko garaia da danon hobebeharrez. Elkartasun garaia da! Etxean geratzekoa eta babestu besteak! Orain 15 egun berrogeialdi eta aurrerago ikusiko da✊❤.Zaindu zaitezte!!😙😙😙😙/ Hola a tod@s!! Ez oficial, desde el viernes por la tarde tengo los síntomas (fiebre y tos seca) y hoy nos ha llegado la confirmación del test epidemiológico. És coronavirus. Mi caso es leve y estoy bien pero es muy muy contagioso y superpeligroso para la gente que está más debil. Ésto no es tontería, ser conscientes, no lo tomeis a la ligera, hay muertos, muchas vidas en juego y aún no sabemos hasta donde va a llegar ésto por lo que ha llegado la hora de ponerse la vacuna de la responsabilidad por el bien común. Es tiempo de solidad y generosidad! De quedarse en casa y proteger a los demás. Ahora me tocan 15 dias en cuarentena y después ya se verá✊❤! Cuidaros mucho😙😙😙😙/ Olá galera! Ez oficial, desde sexta-feira à tarde tenho sintomas (febre e tosse seca) e hoje recebemos confirmação do teste epidemiológico. É um coronavírus. Meu caso é leve e estou bem, mas é muito muito contagioso e super perigoso para pessoas que são mais fracas. Isso não é bobagem, esteja ciente, não leve a sério, há mortos, muitas vidas em jogo e ainda não sabemos até que ponto isso vai dar, então chegou a hora de ser vacinado pela responsabilidade pelo bem comum . É um tempo de solidão e generosidade! Ficar em casa e proteger os outros. Agora tenho 15 dias em quarentena e depois será visto✊❤! Cuide-se😙😙😙😙 #etxeangeratu #yomequedoencasa #quedatencasa
A number of celebrities around the world have been infected by COVID-19.
These include Hollywood star Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson, Avengers actor Idris Elba, Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju, Quantum of Solace star Olga Kurylenko, Italian actor Luca Franzese, and Thai heartthrob Matthew Deane.
In the Philippines, Love Thy Woman actor Christopher de Leon and Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri tested positive for COVID-19.