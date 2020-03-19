Money Heist star Itziar Ituño tests positive for COVID-19

Spanish actress Itziar Ituño, best known for playing the role of Inspector Raquel Murillo in Netflix’s Money Heist, tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

On Wednesday, March 18, the 45-year-old actress received confirmation that she has COVID-19 and shared the update to her Instagram followers.

Itziar uploaded a selfie along with a lengthy caption written in Basque and Spanish.

The actress said she had been experiencing fever and dry cough since Friday, March 13. She also reminded everyone not to take the disease lightly.

Part of her caption read, as translated in English: “My case is mild and I am fine but it is very very contagious and super dangerous for people who are weaker.

“This is not nonsense, be aware, do not take it lightly, there are dead, many lives at stake and we still do not know how far this will go.”

She added, “Now I have 15 days in quarantine and then it will be seen [emojis] Take care of yourself [emojis].”

A number of celebrities around the world have been infected by COVID-19.

These include Hollywood star Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson, Avengers actor Idris Elba, Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju, Quantum of Solace star Olga Kurylenko, Italian actor Luca Franzese, and Thai heartthrob Matthew Deane.

In the Philippines, Love Thy Woman actor Christopher de Leon and Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri tested positive for COVID-19.

