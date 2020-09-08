Nauman Ijaz enrages social media after statement about being unfaithful to wife

Popular lollywood actor and tv star Nauman Ijaz has come under fire after his interview that he cheats on his wife has gone viral on social media.

Huge criticism is pouring in on social media to condemn the statement of the actor while “Me Too” has become top trend on Twitter.

“I cheat on my wife and she does not know about it,” the actor said in an interview conducted by known actress Iffat Omar. T he interview is almost a year old but it has gone viral now on social media, triggering a new debate.

This man in one interview says he often cheats on his wife & he’s such a great actor that she never finds out. When iffat asks him about #MeToo he dismisses the movement and says “yeh sab deen say dori hai”

Pakistani men are just work of art! pic.twitter.com/9knbMAne4Y — Tooba Syed 🍞🌹 (@Tooba_Sd) September 7, 2020

He also said that he knew the art of keeping secrets even with the wives of other people.

“The men of other women do not know what they are doing and an artist can do it easily,” said the actor. The interviewer expressed surprise over his statement, laughing that she also needed to learn something from him.

There is no response yet from the actor but the fans and followers are making different comments on his statement in the interview.

As a man, it disgusts me that people like Noman Ijaz exist, who talk about deen in one place and cheat on their spouse on the other. The fact that his voice is being treated as the voice of “ALL MEN” saddens me even more.#MeToo — Muhammad (@muhammadmsuhail) September 8, 2020

So this man brings #MeToo on trending 🤦

& The theory states that: Cheating on your wife is perfectly fine & intelligent thing but me too she too is "deen se doori"

Wow👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/eJF5UixsUs — السیدة المسلمة (@SyedaSays__) September 8, 2020

