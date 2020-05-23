Nida, Yasir Nawaz, Alizeh Shah test positive for coronavirus

Actors Nida Yasir, Yasir Nawaz and Alizeh Shah have allegedly contracted coronavirus. Sources close to Yasir confirmed to the media that the three along with Shah’s fiance tested positive for the disease. It is however not known yet if family members of all the affectees including the children of Nida and Yasir, also caught Covid-19.

It is being speculated on that crew members on the sets of their shows have also tested positive. Many on social media are now attributing the spread to carrying outs hoots in the mids of the pandemic. Yasir Nawaz was reached for a comment but he didn’t respond.

Nida Yasir and Yasir Nawaz along with her morning show crew have been tested postive for Corona Virus. The morning show was not stopped filming during the lockdown. pic.twitter.com/EtPZX7DF3U — Tams. (@tahreemkhann) May 23, 2020

In other news, Nida Yasir and her morning show crew tested positive for corona virus, I hope they recover asap.

But was it all worth it? — Sehrish (@heysehrish) May 22, 2020

Nida Yasir and her husband Yasir Nawaz, Actress Alizeh Shah, her bf Noaman Sami & whole team tested positive for Corona virus . This is beyond sad. Please stay ur fkn homessss! Currently, the cast is busy in ongoing shoots & maybe they hv picked up the virus during the shoot pic.twitter.com/zM34gic5Sg — Ambreen (@Ambreenriaz_) May 23, 2020

They had refused to stop shooting for their film. Now their children and parents are at risk too. — Hot Potato Voice (@quinsy123) May 23, 2020

One pointed out that the cast of Alizeh and Yasir’s serial appeared on Nida’s show just a few days ago. It is important to note that Nida hadn’t been shooting for the show in the past few days.

Meanwhile, the complete cast of ‘Mera Dil Mera Dushman’ appeared as a guest on Nida Yasir’s morning show ‘Good Morning Pakistan’ on ARY Digital during the prevailing virus. Now, sources confirmed that Nida has also been tested positive for coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/F2rVlSfxMK — Anam Sikandar (@sikandarAnam4) May 23, 2020

