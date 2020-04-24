Pakistani celebrities share precautionary measures against coronavirus in short film

Pakistani celebrities stepped forward to spread awareness about the contagious coronavirus through a short film ‘call to action’ released recently on YouTube.

In the short film, stars from the entire industry gathered to send message of safety and well-being during the pandemic.

Directed by famous television artist Faisal Quershi, the two-minute and 45 seconds long video shows Pakistani celebrities holding a conversation through a phone call and sharing their course of action to prevent the deadly disease from spreading.

“We will not leave our homes until and unless coronavirus situation is under control,” said Waar starlet Hamza Ali Abbassi in the opening short of the video.

Starring other celebrated Pakistani film and television personalities like Reema Khan, Humayun Saeed, Maya Khan, Munawar Sheharyar, Ayesha Omar along with others, the short film metes out a number of messages like practicing social distancing, washing hands regularly, taking healthy diet, ensuring water intake and most importantly staying away from misinformation about the virus.

Renowned Pakistani musicians such as Bilal Maqssod, Faisal Kapadia and Shehzad Roy also participated in the video while sharing their set of precautionary measures with the audience.

The short film concluded with a clip of eminent Pakistani intellectual Anwar Maqsood who also sent a message to ensure cleanliness, urging people to stay alert during the time of pandemic.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistani celebrities have participated in number of campaigns that spread awareness and facilitate the under privileged during coronavirus crisis.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has risen to 11,155 on Friday after new infections were confirmed in the country, however, the nation-wide death tally stands at 231 although the country is under lockdown since more than a month.

