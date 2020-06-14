Pakistani silver screen icon Sabiha Khanum passes away at 84

Veteran star Sabiha Khanum passed away last night, confirmed her family.

The actor’s granddaughter confirmed the news on Facebook.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the demise of our beautiful and beloved Sabiha Raza (Sabiha Khanum) who passed away earlier today, June 13th, 2020. She returned to Allah (SWT) very peacefully and was surrounded by her loving immediate family in her last moments.

“We know that she was loved by so many people and we have been receiving countless messages and calls. We ask that you be patient with us as we grieve her loss and respond to you all. We humbly request no in person visits to our home due to our safety and yours.”

Sabiha Khanum was known as the First Lady of Pakistan’s silver screen, earning a Pride of Performance in 1986 for her work. Some of her best films included Ayaz (1960), Saath Laakh (1957), Kaneez (1965), Anjuman (1970), Tehzeeb (1971).

Fans, followers and members of the current industry remembering her for her contribution to local cinema.

Our industry has lost one of its greatest. A true legend of the silver screen. The beautiful Sabiha Khanum Sahiba passed away today. May her soul Rest In eternal Peace. #RIPSabihaKhanum pic.twitter.com/zig772onS4 — Ali Rehman Khan (@alirehmankhan) June 13, 2020

Very sad to hear of Sabiha Khanum passing. Was privileged to meet her at a reception in Washington some years ago. She was the epitome of grace even then,and loved hearing that many of us had seen her movies. She and husband Santosh were Pk’s full on matinee idols in the 60s pic.twitter.com/fntU3Cx0Rl — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) June 14, 2020

