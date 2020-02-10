Parasite lands historical Best Picture Oscar, Joaquin Pheonix bags Best Actor

South Korean social satire Parasite won the Oscar for best picture on Sunday, making history as the first film not in the English language to win the movie industry’s highest honor.

Parasite, about the gap between rich and poor in modern Seoul, won a total of four Oscars, including best director and screenplay for Bong Joon Ho and the best international feature.

“I never thought I would win,” Bong said while accepting his best director Oscar.

Paying tribute to his four fellow director nominees he said, “I would like to get a Texas chainsaw and split the Oscar into five and share it all with you.”

Joaquin Phoenix won his first Oscar, for best actor, for playing a failing clown who finds fame in violence in the dark comic-book tale Joker, and gave an impassioned speech about climate change and animal rights.

Renee Zellweger won the best actress Oscar for her performance as an ageing Judy Garland in the musical biopic Judy.

World War One movie 1917 won three Oscars, for its stunning “one-shot” feel cinematography, for visual effects and for sound editing, while Once Upon a Time in Hollywood brought the first acting Oscar for Brad Pitt, who played a supporting role as a laid-back stunt man.

Laura Dern took the supporting actress Oscar, her first Academy Award, for playing a ruthless divorce lawyer in Marriage Story.

Netflix movie The Irishman a costly Mafia saga directed by Martin Scorsese that had 10 Oscar nominations, came away empty- handed.

Following is a complete list of winners from the 92nd Academy Awards, which were held Sunday at the Dolby Theatre:

Best picture: Parasite

Best actor: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Best actress: Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best director: Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Best supporting actor: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Best supporting actress: Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Animated feature: Toy Story 4

Animated short film: Hair Love

Original screenplay: Parasite, Bong Joon-ho and Jin Won Han

Adapted screenplay: Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi

Live action short film: The Neighbors’ Window

Production design: Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Costume design: Little Women

Documentary feature: American Factory

Documentary short subject: Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

Sound Editing: Ford v Ferrari, Don Sylvester

Sound mixing: 1917, Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson

Cinematography: Roger Deakins, 1917

Film editing: Ford Vs. Ferrari

Visual effects: 1917

International film: Parasite, South Korea

Original Score: Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker

Original song: ‘(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again’, Rocketman (Music by Elton John, lyrics by Bernie Taupin)

