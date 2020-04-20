PTV to air Turkish action series Dirilis: Dizisi during Ramzan in Urdu

A video showing Imran Khan surfaced on social media in October 2019, in which he discussed how he wants serials and films to be around Islamic history, showcasing heroes such as Khalid bin Waleed.

Advertisement

The PM went onto recommend a Turkish series named Diriliş: Ertuğrul , claiming that it should be dubbed in Urdu for Pakistani viewership. He said that it will set a good example of how our media can also recreate history, the way the Turks are depicting theirs.

However, it seems the PM made sure the serial is accessible to everyone, given that he made a special request to PTV to air the show, according to Arab News. Khan had also called it the ‘Turkish Game of Thrones’.

According to the outlet, PTV Director for International Relations, Shazia Sikander revealed that “PTV has now received exclusive rights to dub and screen the series in Pakistan.”

Special assistant to the PM on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan also shared, “We have taken this initiative as the Prime Minister wants to protect our social, cultural and religious norms.”

“It is also Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision to share media content to counter Islamophobia and improve understanding of Islamic values. The Muslim world has its own cultural heritage and values, but we are looking into western ones.”

Advertisement

Read full story