Renowned Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap accused of sexual harassment

A household name in India and Filmfare award winner Anurag Kashyap has been accused of sexual harassment.

Alleged in an interview and subsequently followed by social media, actor Payal Ghosh opened up about the director’s unwanted advances during the shooting of Bombay Velvet, reported Hindustan Times.

“Anurag Kashyap has forced himself on me and extremely badly,” the Telegu actor posted.

@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help! https://t.co/1q6BYsZpyx — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) September 19, 2020

Tagging the Prime Minister, she also urged him to “take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help!”

Denying the accusations, the Gangs of Wasseypur filmmaker called any such claims baseless.

“I have never indulged in such behaviour nor do I tolerate such acts,” he said, adding that he had respected all women, be it in his private or public interactions.

Following, an official statement was also released on his behalf, claiming that Kashyap was “deeply pained” by the false allegations of sexual misconduct put forth against him.

“These allegations are completely false, malicious and dishonest.”

And here is the statement from my lawyer @PriyankaKhimani .. on my behalf .. thank You pic.twitter.com/0eXwNnK5ZI — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 20, 2020

“It is sad that a social movement as important as the #metoo movement has been co-opted by vested interests and reduced to a mere tool for character assassination. Fictitious allegations of this nature seriously undermine the movement and seek to unconscionably trade upon the pain and trauma of actual victims of sexual harassment and abuse,” it read.

“My client has been advised about his rights and remedies in law and intends to pursue them to the fullest extent.”

Receiving support from the industry, many actors took to speak up in favor of Anurag; popular names include Tapsee Pannu, Gulshan Devaiah, Sayani Gupta, Mahie Gill and Radhika Apte.

Ex-wife Kalki Koechlin too, took to release a statement of her own, hailing him a champion of women, both on screen and in real life.

Shook by the lack of support, Ghosh took to Twitter, disappointed that people would believe she was misusing the movement for her own gain.

People who are saying that it's for politics and that I am misusing the situation. Imagine ( god forbid) your sister or daughter in my position, it can even be the mother.. and then let's talk. You would go to war against such men. Isn't it ? PERIOD!! — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) September 20, 2020

People blame women for everything and post smash the patriarchy. It's time to stand with the women. Let them be heard. A voice suppressed is a generation of women oppressed. It's 2020. Come on, India! #MeToo — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) September 21, 2020

